Judge overturns conviction of Tennessee man serving life

“The Court is here to do justice according to our state and federal constitutions and per our state laws. Justice in this case, based on the information presented to the court, requires relief to the petitioner,” Judge Steve Dozier wrote in his ruling.

Webster’s attorney, Daniel Horwitz, said his client is grateful to the people who helped him get the conviction overturned.

“He hopes his faith and persistence will inspire others in the future, but for now he’s just looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a home-cooked meal and starting over,” Horwitz said in a statement.