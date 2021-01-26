Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Patriots owner Robert Kraft

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II on Friday ruled the videos of Kraft and other customers must be wiped from existence because the Jupiter police surveillance was deemed unlawful, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. Kraft’s attorneys had argued the billionaire feared the tapes of him in the nude would be publicized on the internet.

A misdemeanor solicitation charge against Kraft was dropped in September after an appeals court ruled that video evidence couldn’t be used in the case.