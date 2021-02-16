Judge: Alabama teen charged with killing 5 relatives to stay jailed

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Mason is accused of fatally shooting his father, John Sisk, 38; his mother, Mary Sisk, 35; and their three children, Kane, 6; Rorrie, 5; and 6-month-old Colson. All died from gunshot wounds while they slept.

Sisk was 14 at the time of the killings.

Investigators said the teenager called 911 to report the shooting and later admitted to killing all of them. Authorities have not publicly released a motive in the slayings.

Mason has been scheduled for arraignment on the adult charges April 7.