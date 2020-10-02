Jim Carrey transforms into Joe Biden in ‘SNL’ teaser

Weeks after it was announced that Jim Carrey would portray former Vice President Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” we’re getting our first look.
“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels announced the actor would be a guest cast member in the show in a Sept. 16 interview with Vulture.
“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels said. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … Hopefully it’s funny.”
In a YouTube video posted by the legendary NBC sketch show Thursday night, viewers can see a rack of clothes with names of celebrities and the politicians they’ll play this season. From Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris to Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, the shot lands on a hanger labeled for Carrey as Biden.
The next shot shows glimpses of Carrey getting in hair and makeup until the last scene shows him standing back to back with Rudolph, both in character as Biden and Harris, the Democratic nominees for president and vice president.
Rudolph has gotten critical acclaim for her comedic turn as Harris, which she’s portrayed since the 45th season premiere in September 2019. She also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for the portrayal.
The 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” premieres Saturday (Oct. 3) at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.