In open letter to Martin Luther King Jr., Stevie Wonder calls for equality

Wonder released a video message Monday in the form of an open letter to King, who was assassinated in 1968 and whose birthday was made a federal holiday in 1983. Wonder met King when he was a teenager and later wrote the tribute song “Happy Birthday,” which urged that the government formally establish a Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles, and you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick.” - Stevie Wonder

King was born Jan. 15, 1929, and his birthday is celebrated on the third Monday in January.