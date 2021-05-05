Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder

A week after his wife went missing, Barry Morphew posted a video on Facebook pleading for her safe return.

“No questions asked, however much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” he said.

Andy Moorman, Suzanne Morphew's brother, announced in mid-September he was recruiting volunteers to conduct an independent search.

“I need to find her, need to bring her home, give her a proper burial and closure for my family,” he told KMGH-TV before the Sept. 24 search began. “And that’s my point. I’m not about finding somebody guilty or trying to inflict punishment on anyone. That’s not my job. That’s the law enforcement’s job.”