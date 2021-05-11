Hurricane that hit Louisiana in 2020 was Category 3, not 2

But with the change, 2020 now ties 2005 for the most Atlantic major hurricanes in a single season on record, Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, said on Twitter. Both 2020 and 2005 had seven major hurricanes.

The upgrade also means that Zeta is now the latest calendar year major hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S., the report said. The previous record was set by the Tampa Bay Hurricane of 1921 that made landfall on Oct. 25.

All the deaths happened in the U.S. Two people died in Jamaica from a mudslide although the NHC does not classify those as directly related to Zeta because it was not a tropical cyclone at the time.

The report released Tuesday details the hurricane’s origins, trajectory and things such as wind speed and storm surge when it made landfall.

The center releases similar reports on every named storm that hits during a season. The reports on Laura, Iota and Eta have yet to be published.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while producing a record 30 named storms. There were so many that the list of 21 conventional names was exhausted and the Greek alphabet was used for only the second time.