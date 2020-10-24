X

Hurricane Chris indicted on murder charges in Louisiana

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been indicted on a murder charge.

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rapper Hurricane Chris was indicted on murder charges during a recent Caddo Parish grand jury session in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Shreveport Times reported the 31-year-old, whose real name is Christopher Jerron Dooley, was indicted on second-degree murder charges.

The indictment is in connection with the June 19, 2020, death of Danzeria Ferris Jr., 32.

In the incident, Ferris was shot multiple times at a gas station after he and Dooley got into a fight over Dooley’s vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Early reports from police at the time said Dooley shot Ferris thinking he was attempting to steal his vehicle, but police said in a news release that surveillance video “showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense."

The vehicle, a 2015 Mercedes sedan, was reported stolen.

Dooley is also charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle. He is out on bond, Shreveport Times reported.

Dooley is best known for his song “A Bay Bay," released in 2007. His last album was released in 2009.

