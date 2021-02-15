Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing

Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama “East Side, West Side.”

Tyson had Atlanta connections, once portraying Coretta Scott King in the 1977 film “King,” which was based on the civil rights leader’s life. She also spoke at Morehouse and appeared in films produced by Tyler Perry late in her career.

Niall Gulstone waits to attend a public viewing at the Abyssinian Baptist Church for Cicely Tyson on Monday in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Her performance as a sharecropper’s wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination.

She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”

At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.

President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2016.