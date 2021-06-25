ajc logo
X

How you can help victims, families of Miami-area condo collapse

Caption
99 PeopleUnaccounted for, in Miami ResidentialBuilding Collapse.A 12-story beachfront condo building north of Miami in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsedabout 1:30 a.m. June 24.The collapsed portionof Champlain Towerscontained about 55 ofthe building’s 130 units. .The complex is occupied byyear-round and seasonalresidents, so authorities aren’t sure how many people were in the building.So far, search-and-rescueteams have pulled at least35 people from the wreckage.One person is confirmed dead, althoughthat number is expected to rise. .Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management,said they believe all survivors of the collapse have been found. .According to Miami-Dade Police, thereare 99 people still unaccounted for. .Crews were still searching the debris as of Thursdayafternoon, and engineers have reportedly already beguninvestigating why the building collapsed. .The building, built in 1981, was in the process of beingroutinely inspected before its collapse.

National & World News
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 12 minutes ago

Search and rescue operations are continuing after a Surfside, Florida, partial condominium collapse.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that thousands of donations are pouring into the area from around the country.

Numerous blood drives have been organized around the Miami Beach area, as well as donation drop-offs. But for those in metro Atlanta, those options aren’t convenient.

But there are some ways, according to WUSF Public Media, you can help the victims and their families who have been impacted by the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse:

In Other News
1
Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing
2
1st fatality in collapsed Miami-area condo identified | 159 still...
3
Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law
4
AP source: Mavs pick title-winning guard Kidd after Carlisle
5
On border tour, Harris cites 'progress' in 'tough' situation
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top