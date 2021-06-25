How you can help victims, families of Miami-area condo collapse

Search and rescue operations are continuing after a Surfside, Florida, partial condominium collapse.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that thousands of donations are pouring into the area from around the country.
Numerous blood drives have been organized around the Miami Beach area, as well as donation drop-offs. But for those in metro Atlanta, those options aren’t convenient.
But there are some ways, according to WUSF Public Media, you can help the victims and their families who have been impacted by the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse:
- Support Surfside
- The Shul of Bal Harbour
- Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center
- GoFundMe. The site has compiled a groups of verified campaigns to help support the victims.
- Town of Surfside. City officials aren’t currently seeking donations or volunteers for recovery efforts but if, or when, they become necessary you can fill out this volunteer form and someone from the town will contact you.
