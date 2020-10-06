How to watch Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

The debate will come only hours after President Donald Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus. Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, will face Harris, who has presidential aspirations of her own, in one of the most anticipated vice presidential debates in recent memory.

The debate will be shown live on every major network and cable news channel, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN. You’ll also be able to stream the debate live on YouTube.