X

How to watch Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

A television broadcasts news on the coronavirus pandemic as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate in a press filing center at the University of Utah between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

National Politics | 56 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Vice President Mike Pence and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7, beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.

The debate will come only hours after President Donald Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus. Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, will face Harris, who has presidential aspirations of her own, in one of the most anticipated vice presidential debates in recent memory.

ExploreMike Pence-Kamala Harris VP debate: key issues Wednesday night

The debate will be shown live on every major network and cable news channel, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN. You’ll also be able to stream the debate live on YouTube.

Explore'Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy' | Memorable VP debates

Harris and Pence will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to The Associated Press.

They will also be seated more than 12 feet apart during the matchup.

Vice presidential debates usually don’t draw the attention of their presidential counterparts, but 2020 is an election like no other in history, so the actions and comments of both candidates will be heavily scrutinized.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.