How to watch Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7, beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.
The debate will come only hours after President Donald Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus. Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, will face Harris, who has presidential aspirations of her own, in one of the most anticipated vice presidential debates in recent memory.
The debate will be shown live on every major network and cable news channel, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN. You’ll also be able to stream the debate live on YouTube.
Harris and Pence will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to The Associated Press.
They will also be seated more than 12 feet apart during the matchup.
Vice presidential debates usually don’t draw the attention of their presidential counterparts, but 2020 is an election like no other in history, so the actions and comments of both candidates will be heavily scrutinized.