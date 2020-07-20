‘Help’ | 3 close friends slain while fishing at remote Florida lake

“I was just so upset last night, I just didn’t know what to do,” Cyril Rollins said in an interview with WFLA-TV.

“We heard some background and they fussing all that, but I left, I went on out here,” Cyril Rollins told the station. “When I got there I was looking for my son. It was a mess. I found my son. I was holding him. He was telling me what happened, but I was too shocked to know what was going on.”

Judd said this is what investigators believe happened: Tillman arrived at the lake first to meet his friends for “night fishing” for catfish. When Rollins and Springfield arrived, they saw Tillman being beaten. The attackers then began shooting them.

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away, but he forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Judd wouldn’t say what information Rollins shared with his father before he died, but said they had a conversation. He also did not say whether authorities have identified any suspects but noted his department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of the killers. He said investigators believe more than one person was involved in the slayings.

Judd also wouldn’t speculate whether the attackers knew the victims, although he also suggested it wasn’t a random attack.

“You don’t just stumble upon somebody out here. This is a dirt road, a clay dirt road, way out in the middle of what we call God’s country, on the way to a nice little fishing lake. It’s not like there’s a lot of people around here. As you can see, it’s cow pastures and lakes,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.