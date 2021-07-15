ajc logo
Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ tour will include 40 shows in the U.S. this fall

In this March 14 photo, Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. “Love On Tour” kicks off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Harry Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles.

"Love On Tour" kicks off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. It will end Nov. 11 after a three-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Styles also will pass through Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Washington, D.C.

Atlanta will host the “Watermelon Sugar” singer for two nights: Oct. 27 and 28 at State Farm Arena.

General public tickets go on sale July 23, with verified fans getting earlier access.

“I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles said on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible.”

Styles will support his sophomore solo effort “Fine Line,” a double-platinum album with the Grammy-winning single “Watermelon Sugar” and the Grammy-nominated “Adore You.”

Avery Newmark of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

