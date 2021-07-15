Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ tour will include 40 shows in the U.S. this fall

General public tickets go on sale July 23, with verified fans getting earlier access.

“I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles said on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible.”

Styles will support his sophomore solo effort “Fine Line,” a double-platinum album with the Grammy-winning single “Watermelon Sugar” and the Grammy-nominated “Adore You.”

Avery Newmark of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.