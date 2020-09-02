X

Graceland defaced with BLM, defund the police graffiti; $150K in damages

Graceland was defaced with BLM graffiti on Tuesday. (Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images)
Graceland was defaced with BLM graffiti on Tuesday. (Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images)

Credit: Mike Brown

Credit: Mike Brown

National & World News | 43 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, was defaced overnight with sometimes-profane BLM graffiti and other calls to defund the police.

The estate itself is not commenting, but Fox 13 is reporting $150,000 in damages.

Also vandalized this week was the stage where Presley gave his first paid concert at the Levitt Shell amphitheater, according to Sputnik News. Presley performed there in 1954.

The walls and sidewalk outside Graceland were covered in messages including “#BLM,” “Defund the Police,” “Abolish ICE” (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and “#Stay Tuned.”

Bill Stanley, Presley’s stepbrother, said he was appalled that someone would deface the King’s home.

“This is totally uncalled for,” Stanley said, according to WMC Action News 5. “One of the saddest days of my life. I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it.”

Vandals, according to The Commercial Appeal, also tagged the popular “I Love Memphis” mural on Cooper Avenue outside of the Memphis Made Brewing brewery. The graffiti was similar to that left at Graceland and Levitt Shell: “Eat the Rich,” “BLM” and “F**k the DA” (district attorney).

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.