Graceland defaced with BLM, defund the police graffiti; $150K in damages

Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, was defaced overnight with sometimes-profane BLM graffiti and other calls to defund the police.
The estate itself is not commenting, but Fox 13 is reporting $150,000 in damages.
Crews are cleaning up after someone spray painted the walls of Graceland with messages like “Defund MPD” “Arrest Breonna Taylor’s murderers” and “BLM” and more. I’ll give you a live look on @FOX13Memphis midday. pic.twitter.com/iggrafPLb8— Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) September 1, 2020
Also vandalized this week was the stage where Presley gave his first paid concert at the Levitt Shell amphitheater, according to Sputnik News. Presley performed there in 1954.
Here are some of the photos I just took of the graffiti at the Levitt Shell. pic.twitter.com/CO3zkukcbG— Sam Hardiman 〽️ (@samhardiman) September 1, 2020
The walls and sidewalk outside Graceland were covered in messages including “#BLM,” “Defund the Police,” “Abolish ICE” (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and “#Stay Tuned.”
BLM has even destroyed Graceland ! pic.twitter.com/00pAmRFUQN— Leah 🙏🏼🇺🇸🌴 (@LeahR77) September 2, 2020
Bill Stanley, Presley’s stepbrother, said he was appalled that someone would deface the King’s home.
“This is totally uncalled for,” Stanley said, according to WMC Action News 5. “One of the saddest days of my life. I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it.”
GRACELAND WALLS FILLED WITH GRIFFITI ,— ELVIS TCB 👑 (@Presleymusic77) September 2, 2020
I THINK THIS IS RIDICULOUS NO NEED FOR IT ELVIS WOULD BE HEARTBROKEN NO RESPECT THERE 😡#ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/GQ1AYhLpxx
Vandals, according to The Commercial Appeal, also tagged the popular “I Love Memphis” mural on Cooper Avenue outside of the Memphis Made Brewing brewery. The graffiti was similar to that left at Graceland and Levitt Shell: “Eat the Rich,” “BLM” and “F**k the DA” (district attorney).