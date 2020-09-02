Graceland defaced with BLM, defund the police graffiti; $150K in damages

The walls and sidewalk outside Graceland were covered in messages including “#BLM,” “Defund the Police,” “Abolish ICE” (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and “#Stay Tuned.”

BLM has even destroyed Graceland ! pic.twitter.com/00pAmRFUQN — Leah 🙏🏼🇺🇸🌴 (@LeahR77) September 2, 2020

Bill Stanley, Presley’s stepbrother, said he was appalled that someone would deface the King’s home.

“This is totally uncalled for,” Stanley said, according to WMC Action News 5. “One of the saddest days of my life. I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it.”

GRACELAND WALLS FILLED WITH GRIFFITI ,

I THINK THIS IS RIDICULOUS NO NEED FOR IT ELVIS WOULD BE HEARTBROKEN NO RESPECT THERE 😡#ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/GQ1AYhLpxx — ELVIS TCB 👑 (@Presleymusic77) September 2, 2020

Vandals, according to The Commercial Appeal, also tagged the popular “I Love Memphis” mural on Cooper Avenue outside of the Memphis Made Brewing brewery. The graffiti was similar to that left at Graceland and Levitt Shell: “Eat the Rich,” “BLM” and “F**k the DA” (district attorney).