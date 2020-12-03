X

Government accuses Facebook of discriminating against U.S. workers

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill more than 2,600 high-paying jobs.

The Justice Department announced a lawsuit Thursday against Facebook, alleging the tech giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions that it reserved for temporary visa holders. n(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: Matt Rourke

The Justice Department announced the suit Thursday, alleging the tech giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions that the social media giant reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards,” authorizing them to work permanently.

“Facebook intentionally created a hiring system in which it denied qualified U.S. workers a fair opportunity to learn about and apply for jobs” that it instead sought to channel to temporary visa holders, the Justice Department said in a news release.

The positions at issue offered an average salary of about $156,000. The department is seeking unspecified civil penalties and back pay on behalf of U.S. workers denied employment.

