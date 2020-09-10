‘God, don’t let me die. I have so much to do’: Huey Long assassinated 85 years ago

Long was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1930 but didn’t take his seat until 1932. By then, Long was the unquestioned “kingfish” of Louisiana politics, with his many critics accusing him of corruption and unconstitutional, dictatorial policies.

“A man is not a dictator when he is given a commission from the people and carries it out.” - Huey Long

Initially, Long was a strong supporter of Franklin D. Roosevelt but split with the newly elected president in 1933, becoming a major critic of Roosevelt’s New Deal. Long advocated populist-socialist policies that were even more liberal than Roosevelt’s, including the Share Our Wealth program in 1934.

Long advocated massive federal spending, including wealth taxes and wealth redistribution.

Long, who was 42, was preparing for a 1936 presidential bid when he was shot by Dr. Carl A. Weiss Jr. in the state Capitol.

“It’s all very well for us to laugh over Huey. But actually we have to remember all the time that he really is one of the two most dangerous men in the country.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Long’s political influence, however, extended for many decades as state politics became divided between “Long” and “Anti-Long” factions. His brother, Earl K. Long, served as lieutenant governor from 1939 to ’40, and as governor from 1948 to ’52 and from 1956 to ’60. His son, Russell B. Long, served as a U.S. senator for nearly 40 years.