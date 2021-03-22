Glock 19 disguised as Nerf gun seized in North Carolina drug raid

A drug raid in North Carolina turned up narcotics, cash and plenty of guns, including a Glock 19 semiautomatic pistol disguised as a toy Nerf gun.
Police from several jurisdictions executed a search warrant at a residence after gathering evidence of narcotics possession at the home, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Police seized quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, as well as $2,300 in cash and 20 pistols, rifles and shotguns.
One of these weapons, a converted Glock model 19 pistol with a 50-round drum magazine, had been altered to resemble a toy Nerf gun. The pistol was painted blue and orange and had a Nerf logo similar to the toys made by Hasbro that fire foam darts, discs or balls.
Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, was charged with felony possessions of cocaine, mushrooms and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Burch was issued a $20,000 bond.