Girl born on plane fleeing Afghanistan; mother and child ‘doing well’

Uganda Agrees to Take In 2,000 Refugees , Fleeing Afghanistan.Uganda Agrees to Take In 2,000 Refugees , Fleeing Afghanistan.On August 15, Taliban militants took power in Afghanistan. Days later, Uganda said it would take in 2,000 refugees fleeing the country. .On August 17, the first group of 500 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Entebbe Airport.On August 17, the first group of 500 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Entebbe Airport.Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC that the deal came after a request from the US government.Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC that the deal came after a request from the US government.On August 15, Kabul fell to Taliban control, prompting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.On August 15, Kabul fell to Taliban control, prompting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.Many desperate residents then headed to the airport where US troops were organising evacuations for foreigners and vulnerable Afghans.The rapid advance of the Taliban has caused tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.According to the BBC, Uganda is already currently home to around 1.3 million people who have fled conflict or other disasters.According to the BBC, Uganda is already currently home to around 1.3 million people who have fled conflict or other disasters.Uganda has the largest population of refugees in any country in Africa, and the third largest in the world.Uganda has the largest population of refugees in any country in Africa, and the third largest in the world.The BBC reports that over 90% of refugees living in Uganda originally fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.The BBC reports that over 90% of refugees living in Uganda originally fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.Refugees live in settlements or villages alongside local residents and some are given plots of land and allowed to work