ajc logo
X

Girl born on plane fleeing Afghanistan; mother and child ‘doing well’

Caption
Uganda Agrees to Take In 2,000 Refugees , Fleeing Afghanistan.Uganda Agrees to Take In 2,000 Refugees , Fleeing Afghanistan.On August 15, Taliban militants took power in Afghanistan. Days later, Uganda said it would take in 2,000 refugees fleeing the country. .On August 17, the first group of 500 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Entebbe Airport.On August 17, the first group of 500 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Entebbe Airport.Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC that the deal came after a request from the US government.Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC that the deal came after a request from the US government.On August 15, Kabul fell to Taliban control, prompting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.On August 15, Kabul fell to Taliban control, prompting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.Many desperate residents then headed to the airport where US troops were organising evacuations for foreigners and vulnerable Afghans.The rapid advance of the Taliban has caused tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.According to the BBC, Uganda is already currently home to around 1.3 million people who have fled conflict or other disasters.According to the BBC, Uganda is already currently home to around 1.3 million people who have fled conflict or other disasters.Uganda has the largest population of refugees in any country in Africa, and the third largest in the world.Uganda has the largest population of refugees in any country in Africa, and the third largest in the world.The BBC reports that over 90% of refugees living in Uganda originally fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.The BBC reports that over 90% of refugees living in Uganda originally fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.Refugees live in settlements or villages alongside local residents and some are given plots of land and allowed to work

National & World News
By Tribune News Service
21 minutes ago

Everyone is evacuating.

A baby girl was born on a plane fleeing Afghanistan for Germany’s Rammstein Air Force, the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command reported Sunday. Neither the baby nor the Air Force C-17′s arrival went quite as planned.

ExploreAtlanta-area Afghans fear for the safety of other women, girls still in their homeland

“During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications,” they reported. “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

A team of medics boarded the plane once it landed and delivered the baby in the plane’s cargo bay Saturday. Mother and child were brought to a nearby medical facility and are said to be doing well.

ExploreTaliban announce 'amnesty,' urge women to join government

Thousands of Afghans have fled the capital city of Kabul since it fell to the Taliban last week. The highly conservative theocracy has a long history of repressing women and girls.

In Other News
1
New US sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia's Tigray war
2
Pentagon to issue guidance to make vaccine mandatory for military now...
3
The Latest: NYC public school teachers to be vaccinated
4
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
5
As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus 'distractions'
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top