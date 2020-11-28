Georgia to be impacted by severe storms across Southeast this weekend

A powerful storm system is forecast to rip across the South in the coming days.
According to AccuWeather, heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause floods across the Gulf Coast, impacting Louisiana and Texas through Saturday.
“While low-lying and poor-drainage areas will be most at risk for flash flooding complications, anyone traveling amidst these storms should be on alert for ponding or flooding on roadways,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
Warm and moist air coming into the Gulf could prompt severe thunderstorms in the far southern Louisiana coast, and the severe storm threat will expand from there.
“A deep push of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a strengthening area of low pressure to set off a multi-day severe threat across the southern United States,” Gilbert said.
But in Georgia, Sunday is the day to use caution.
The storm system will move toward the northeast from Louisiana, gaining strength that will lead to possible strong or severe thunderstorms in New Orleans, Biloxi, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama.
By Sunday night storms will reach Albany, Georgia; Tallahassee, Florida; and Aiken, South Carolina. Those in areas that could be impacted by storms at night should have a way to get safety alerts in the middle of the night.
By Monday, Georgia could see some snow. Channel 2 Action News reports snow flurries are likely mostly in the North Georgia mountains, but those in some northern metro Atlanta areas could see some too as temperatures go into the 20s and 30s.
“There’s a chance for snow, mainly across far North Georgia (mountains) but there could be a few flurries that reach some of our northern suburbs,” Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “We’ll continue to monitor for changes.”