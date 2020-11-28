Georgia to be impacted by severe storms across Southeast this weekend

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that have relevance and interest to our readers and impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

But in Georgia, Sunday is the day to use caution.

The storm system will move toward the northeast from Louisiana, gaining strength that will lead to possible strong or severe thunderstorms in New Orleans, Biloxi, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama.

By Sunday night storms will reach Albany, Georgia; Tallahassee, Florida; and Aiken, South Carolina. Those in areas that could be impacted by storms at night should have a way to get safety alerts in the middle of the night.

By Monday, Georgia could see some snow. Channel 2 Action News reports snow flurries are likely mostly in the North Georgia mountains, but those in some northern metro Atlanta areas could see some too as temperatures go into the 20s and 30s.

“There’s a chance for snow, mainly across far North Georgia (mountains) but there could be a few flurries that reach some of our northern suburbs,” Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “We’ll continue to monitor for changes.”