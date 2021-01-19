Georgia-based soldier charged in terrorism plot against fellow troops

Bridges joined the army in September 2019, and was assigned as a cavalry scout. Authorities allege Bridges began researching and consuming online propaganda promoting jihadists.

When he allegedly began communicating with the undercover agent, authorities said Bridges expressed his frustration with the military and his desire to aid ISIS. He then allegedly provided training and guidance to purported ISIS fighters who were planning attacks, including advice about potential targets in New York City, such as the 9/11 Memorial.

He also allegedly provided the agent with portions of a U.S. Army training manual and guidance about military combat tactics, for use by ISIS.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, “As alleged, Cole Bridges betrayed the oath he swore to defend the United States by attempting to provide ISIS with tactical military advice to ambush and kill his fellow service members. Our troops risk their lives for our country, but they should never face such peril at the hands of one of their own.”

Bridges also allegedly recorded a video hyping what he thought was an imminent ISIS ambush of U.S. troops and reportedly made a video of himself in front of an ISIS flag.

FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. said Bridges “plotted with someone he believed was an ISIS sympathizer to help ISIS attack and kill U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.”

“Fortunately, the person with whom he communicated was an FBI employee, and we were able to prevent his evil desires from coming to fruition,” according to Sweeney’s statement. “Bridges could have chosen a life of honorable service, but instead he traded it for the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence.”