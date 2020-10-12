Funeral held for slain Arkansas police officer

She said he “could not stand to see wrong and not put forth the effort to make it right.”

Pastor Matt Mosler said Collins worked as a security guard at the New Life Church campus in Pine Bluff, and he could often be found holding babies and encouraging teens.

“Kevin became part of the family — an indispensable part of our family,” Mosler said.

Authorities have said police officers were met with gunfire on Oct. 5 as they arrived at the hotel. Collins was killed and another officer was wounded.