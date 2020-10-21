Frat suspended, probe launched into possible LSU hazing

Gruver, from the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, had been at LSU for a month when he died of alcohol poisoning in 2017.

Matthew Naquin of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced in November 2019 to five years in prison in connection with the Gruver case, but a judge suspended all but 2 ½ years.

In the latest incident, Moore said officials are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine whether the circumstances meet the criminal definition of hazing that was enacted by the Legislature after Gruver’s death.

That law makes hazing that kills someone a felony, requires schools to teach students about hazing and calls for fines on organizations that knowingly allow hazing.