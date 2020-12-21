Fort Drum soldier who trained in Ga. found dead; investigation launched

“His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

Fort Drum is near the Canadian border, about 80 miles north of Syracuse.

His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated from Air Assault School in 2019.

He was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.