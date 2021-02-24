Former UPS driver contributes $20 million to Maryland historic Black college

“My wife and I have become keenly aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on a number of young people trying to get an education and we have the resources to help a lot of young people,” Tyler said. “This is why we are increasing our commitment at Morgan; we want to have more full-tuition scholarships offered to young people so that they can graduate from college and enter the next stage of their life debt free.”

Morgan State said the most recent gift will increase an endowed scholarship already established in the Tylers’ name.

The Calvin and Tina Tyler Endowed Scholarship Fund was established in 2002 to provide full-tuition scholarships for select need-based students residing in the Tylers’ hometown of Baltimore. (Image Morgan State University)

In 2016, the Tylers made a commitment of $5 million to the university, at the time the largest in Morgan’s history. The Calvin and Tina Tyler Endowed Scholarship Fund was established in 2002 to provide full-tuition scholarships for select need-based students residing in the Tylers’ hometown of Baltimore.

Students applying for the Tyler Scholarship must meet certain financial criteria and maintain a minimum GPA requirement of 2.5.

“Endowed scholarships and other gifts have far-reaching implications for any institution, but for a public, urban university like Morgan, with students from a broad spectrum of academic, social and economic backgrounds, the need is especially great,” said Donna Howard, vice president for institutional advancement. “We are forever grateful to the Tylers for their unrelenting charity to alma mater. The impact of their generosity will have a prevailing effect fostering Morgan-made leaders for generations.”

To date, the endowed fund has supported 222 Morgan students by way of 46 full-tuition and 176 partial scholarships, with the promise of benefiting more “Tyler Scholars” with the increased multimillion-dollar pledge and expanded scope.