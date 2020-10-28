Former Trump attorney Cohen releases cell number for text messages

Cohen, 53, is suing federal prison officials and Attorney General William Barr, saying he was ordered back to prison because he was writing a book to be released before the November presidential election. He has been in isolation at an Otisville, New York, prison camp.

The lawsuit said the book would address “Trump’s personality and proclivities, his private and professional affairs, and his personal and business ethics.”

The lawsuit said the government’s demand that Cohen agree not to speak to or through any media, including by publishing a book, violated his First Amendment rights.

Cohen had been furloughed in May along with other prisoners as authorities tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons.

Cohen’s book, titled “Disloyal: A Memoir,” attempts to make the case Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed his former fixer in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency.

The White House has called Cohen’s memoir “fan fiction.”