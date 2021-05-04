Florida teen being charged as adult in rigged homecoming election

Investigators found that in October, hundreds of votes for the school’s homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, the news release said. There were 117 votes from the same IP address within a short time, the investigation found.

That's when investigators found evidence of unauthorized access to the system linked to Carroll's cellphone and computers at her home. The were 246 votes cast for homecoming court from those devices.

Multiple Tate students told investigators that Grover described using her mother's system access, or of watching her mother access records, for years, the report said. Investigators learned that since August 2019, Carroll's account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were Tate students.

Investigators said Carroll had district-level access of the school board’s program. System users are required to change their password every 45 days, and Carroll’s annual training for the “Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology” was up to date, the agency said.

Officials have confirmed that Carroll was suspended from her job, but it wasn't immediately clear if she has been fired. Authorities said Grover was expelled from Tate High School.

Each are charged with offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; criminal use of personally identifiable information and conspiracy to commit those offenses.

Carroll remains free on a $6,000 bond, and Grover is free on $2,000 bond. Prosecutors said the mother and daughter each face a maximum 16-year sentence.