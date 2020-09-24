Florida Republican cooperating with campaign finance probe

Ros-Lehtinen, declined to seek reelection in 2018. A Cuban-American, she was Florida’s first woman representative, and the first Hispanic woman elected to Congress. Her husband, Dexter Lehtinen, was an acting U.S. Attorney for South Florida and a law professor.

Following her retirement announcement in April 2017, she transferred more than $177,000 from her reelection campaign account to a political action committee she controlled, WFOR-TV reported. Federal law prohibits campaign funds, including those transferred to PACs, from being spent on personal use.

But expense reports from her PAC show she spent nearly $4,000 on a Disney World trip in December 2017, a combined $44,000 on rooms at hotels in New York and Florida, as well as more than $3,000 at a Miami restaurant in 2018.

Weiner declined to explain the campaign-related purpose of the expenditures but said his team has not “found any evidence whatsoever of intentional wrongdoing” by the former congresswoman or her staff. He said he’s confident prosecutors will ultimately decline to file charges against the politician.

The Justice Department and Ros-Lehtinen herself declined to comment to the news outlets.

WFOR reported that Ros-Lehtinen’s spending was first reported by Noah Pransky on the Florida Politics website in June 2019, and that the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog, filed a complaint in October against Ros-Lehtinen with the Federal Elections Commission.

President Trump has kept three seats open on the six-member commission, denying it the quorum needed to investigate any possible abuses of campaign spending.

Brendan Fischer, a director at the Campaign Legal Center who filed the FEC complaint, called the Justice Department move “very significant.”

“To open a criminal investigation, the Department of Justice Public Integrity unit presumably had some evidence that these violations were knowing and willful,” Fischer told the station.