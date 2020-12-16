Florida man bitten by shark, walks home bleeding

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten by a shark and walked home bleeding.
A woman called 911 and had him taken to a hospital.
The man was swimming off Siesta Key, when the attack happened, according to multiple news outlets.
WTVT reported a woman called 911 and said the 39-year-old man had been bitten on his hand and arm and was bleeding profusely. She was heard reassuring him “everything’s going to be OK.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesman Kim Savage said a man had been admitted Tuesday and the wound was confirmed to have been a shark bite. She said she could not provide any more details on his condition or personal information.