ajc logo
X

Florida deputy shot, wounded during traffic stop; shooter killed

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was wounded, and the man who shot him was killed during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, authorities said. The confrontation occurred around 1 p.m. on a West Melbourne street near Interstate 95, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted on Facebook. The officer was expected to make a full recovery.
Caption
A Florida sheriff’s deputy was wounded, and the man who shot him was killed during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, authorities said. The confrontation occurred around 1 p.m. on a West Melbourne street near Interstate 95, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted on Facebook. The officer was expected to make a full recovery.

Credit: File Photo

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Officer expected to make a full recovery

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was wounded, and the man who shot him was killed during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred around 1 p.m. on a West Melbourne street near Interstate 95, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted on Facebook. The wounded deputy was expected to make a full recovery.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle with three occupants and a two-month old baby inside and was quickly joined by a second deputy, Ivey said. After a passenger in the back seat was asked the exit the vehicle, he pulled out a short-stock rifle and opened fire, striking one of the deputies in the leg, the sheriff said.

Both deputies returned fire, Ivey said. The man eventually ran over to one of the deputies and began to hit him with the butt of the rifle. The other deputy fired multiple times at the man, killing him.

“I could not be more proud of our deputies, as they are true heroes,” Ivey said.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names or races of the deputies or the man who was killed. Ivey said the shooter had a long criminal history that includes 23 felony arrests and 17 misdemeanors. He also had several warrants for his arrest, the sheriff said.

In Other News
1
7 Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
2
Ida's aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water
3
Proposed deal could end fight over 2020 census documents
4
Iowa farmworker sentenced to life in 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts
5
Owner surrenders illegal pet cougar living in NYC home
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top