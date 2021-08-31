Florida deputy shot, wounded during traffic stop; shooter killed

A deputy pulled over a vehicle with three occupants and a two-month old baby inside and was quickly joined by a second deputy, Ivey said. After a passenger in the back seat was asked the exit the vehicle, he pulled out a short-stock rifle and opened fire, striking one of the deputies in the leg, the sheriff said.

Both deputies returned fire, Ivey said. The man eventually ran over to one of the deputies and began to hit him with the butt of the rifle. The other deputy fired multiple times at the man, killing him.