5 dead in Arkansas murder-suicide

“While all loss of life is heartbreaking, this situation has been particularly tragic” Jones said. “Anytime children are senselessly taken from those who love them, the pain is beyond compare. When you add to that the loss of the adults involved, the pain is unfathomable.”

Melissa Brown said all five of the dead were related and that she is a relative of theirs. She said her family “received the call no family wants to receive” on Christmas night.

Brown said in a video share don social media that people who want to help the family cover funeral costs can donate through a GoFundMe account or give directly to Russellville Family Funeral.

Information about the deaths has come out slowly. Deputies were called to the home about 5 p.m. Friday when they found the five bodies.