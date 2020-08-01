FDA: Onions from Thomson International ‘likely source’ for salmonella outbreak

“Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions,” the FDA said. “If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out.”

Consumers should examine any onions they have and look for stickers on the onion or packaging to see if it is from Thomson International. If it is, they should be thrown away, the CDC said. When shopping for groceries and eating at restaurants, they should check that they are not from Thomson International. If it is not known where they are from, don’t buy the product.