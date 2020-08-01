FDA: Onions from Thomson International ‘likely source’ for salmonella outbreak

A multistate outbreak of salmonella has been traced to a Bakersfield, California, company.
According to an ongoing investigation by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thomson International Inc. is “a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.”
Thomson International has recalled all onion varieties that could have come into contact with the contaminated red onions due to cross-contamination.
“Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions,” the FDA said. “If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out.”
Consumers should examine any onions they have and look for stickers on the onion or packaging to see if it is from Thomson International. If it is, they should be thrown away, the CDC said. When shopping for groceries and eating at restaurants, they should check that they are not from Thomson International. If it is not known where they are from, don’t buy the product.
The agency also says anyone who suspects they may have received onions from the company should take extra care in sanitizing surfaces and cleaning any tools that may have come in contact with the contaminated red onions.
Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. It usually begins 6 hours to 6 days after exposure, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment. At the time of this story’s publication, there have been 396 reported cases and 59 hospitalizations in 34 states. Georgia has not been impacted as of July 29, 2020.