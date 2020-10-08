Facebook to ban political ads on election night

“We plan to temporarily stop running all social issue, electoral or political ads in the US after the polls close on November 3, to reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse,” Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said in a statement. “We will notify advertisers when this policy is lifted.”

CNBC reported that Sarah Schiff, Facebook’s product lead for political advertising, said the ban on running such ads will last about a week after the election, but it’s subject to change.