Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee

This June 2011 file photo shows Remnant Fellowship Church founder Gwen Lara, left, singing with others from the church during services in Brentwood, Tennessee. Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake. Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.” (Sanford Myers/The Tennessean via AP, File) Credit: Sanford Myers Credit: Sanford Myers

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

Emergency personnel remove debris Sunday from a plane crash in Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: George Walker IV Credit: George Walker IV

Smyrna is about 20 miles southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a reservoir created by the J. Percy Priest Dam. It is a popular spot for boating and fishing.

“With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats,” Ingle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board had a lead investigator at the site.