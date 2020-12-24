Ex-’Survivor’ contestant charged with larceny in Virginia

“I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother),” Fairplay wrote in a message to The Associated Press on Wednesday evening.

Recently, the reality television personality recalled the impact of his controversial storyline on “Survivor.” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The ‘Dead Grandma’ lie is still considered one of the greatest moves in the history of not just Survivor, but reality television as a whole,” Fairplay recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to bring an outside element to the game and create the first reality villain. There had been ‘bad guys’ prior to me on reality TV, but they never sought out that personification. They claimed bad editing or creative storytelling. I embraced the role and reveled in it.”

Fairplay is now a realtor with Hauser Realty Group in Danville.

No trial date has been scheduled.