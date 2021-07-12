ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living four-term governor whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by scandal and an eight-year federal prison stretch, died Monday. He was 93. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
Caption
Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living four-term governor whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by scandal and an eight-year federal prison stretch, died Monday. He was 93. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

Credit: Bill Feig

Credit: Bill Feig

National & World News
By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living four-term governor whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by scandal and an eight-year federal prison stretch, died Monday. He was 93.

Edwards died of respiratory problems with family and friends by his bedside, family spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. He had suffered bouts of ill health in recent years and entered hospice care this month at his home in Gonzales, near the Louisiana capital.

ExploreFormer Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospice care

A native of Louisiana’s Acadiana region who swore his 1972 oath of office in French and English, Edwards enjoyed renewed popularity after emerging from prison in 2011 at age 83. His quick wit and flamboyant character intact, he married Trina Grimes, then 32, his third wife. They met when she began visiting him in prison after they struck up a pen-pal relationship.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

“I would have walked into prison a happy man had I known how it was going to end,” he said at his lavish 90th birthday bash in August 2017.

In Other News
1
EU puts digital levy plans on hold in face of US criticism
2
Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide
3
Zach Johnson tests positive, list of British Open WDs grows
4
In 6 months, Florida eclipses manatee death record for entire year
5
Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies; knew power and prison
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top