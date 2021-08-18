ajc logo
X

Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

Caption
US Population Growth Falls to Lowest Level Since 1930s, According to New Census.The significant fall in population growth occurred in the ten years between the Census.and was the result of a declining birth rate and lower levels of immigration.Census data revealed that there are now more American adults who are over the age of 80 than American children under the age of two.This is a big deal. If it stays lower like this, it means the end of American exceptionalism in this regard, Ronald Lee, Demographer At UC Berkeley, via 'The New York Times'.The U.S. Census is used to apportion Congressional seats in the House of Representatives based on population.The 2020 Census is widely regarded as the most controversial in recent memory.after a Trump administration initiative to add a question about citizenship was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. .Added to the legal ramblings were the tremendous strains of conducting the Census during a global pandemic.I assured the president that the census is complete and accurate, Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, via 'The New York Times'

National & World News
By wire reports
10 minutes ago

Report: Census hit by cyberattack; U.S. count unaffected

U.S. Census Bureau computer servers uninvolved with the 2020 census were exploited last year during a cybersecurity attack, but hackers’ attempts to keep access to the system were unsuccessful, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.

The attack took place in January 2020 on the bureau’s remote access servers.

ExploreSome customers’ personal data exposed in T-Mobile breach

According to the Office of Inspector General, the Census Bureau missed opportunities to limit its vulnerability to the attack and didn’t discover and report the attack in a timely manner. The statistical agency also failed to keep sufficient system logs, which hindered the investigation, and was using an operating system no longer supported by the vendor, the watchdog report said.

The bureau’s firewalls stopped the attacker’s attempts to maintain access to the system through a backdoor, but unauthorized changes were still made, including the creation of user accounts.

Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union

Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday for allegedly advocating terrorism by paying tribute to a person who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.

ExploreTaliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in U.S. airlift

Police arrested four men between 18 and 20 years old who were committee members and members of the student council at the University of Hong Kong, said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the police national security division. He said the arrests were in relation to a council meeting that “promoted terrorism.”

Those arrested included the president and council chairman, who were among more than 30 students who attended a meeting last month at which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker, local media reported.

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27

A wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people, injured 27 and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought.

More than 1,100 firefighters battled the flames, and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas.

ExploreWet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in U.S.

The fire started Monday evening 24 miles inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 17,300 acres of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said.

The prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard, told reporters that two people were killed.

In Other News
1
Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway
2
3 South Carolina high school students injured in drive-by shooting
3
EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children
4
DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
5
Army: Full environmental review of $9.4B plastics complex
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top