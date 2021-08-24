Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

ajc logo
A vehicle rests against a house Tuesday in Waverly, Tennessee, after flash floods struck the region over the weekend. The search teams from across Tennessee that have descended on Humphreys County were pushing forward with urgency Tuesday to find those whose whereabouts remained unknown. (Brett Carlsen/The New York Times)
Biden OKs disaster declaration for Tennessee after floods

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration sought by Tennessee after record rainfall caused devastating floods that killed at least 22 people, according to a statement sent Tuesday.

The action frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County, Biden’s statement said.

The flooding on Saturday took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state’s one-day record.

Fewer than 10 people remained unaccounted for Tuesday. Emergency workers were searching door to door, said Kristi Brown, coordinated health and safety supervisor with Humphreys County Schools. It also left large swaths of the community suddenly displaced, sorting through difficult decisions about what comes next.

Judge declares mistrial for Avenatti in California

A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the embezzlement trial of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions in settlement money from his clients.

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ruled on technical grounds that federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti.

Another hearing in the case was set for Sept. 2, and Selna scheduled a tentative new trial date for Oct. 12.

It was the second trial in recent months for the lawyer who once represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against then-President Donald Trump. Avenatti was sentenced in July to 2 ½ years in prison in a $25 million extortion case in New York.

