Everything you need to know about the world today in 80 seconds

The United States left the deal in 2018. Since the deal’s collapse, Iran now enriches small amounts of uranium up to 60% purity — a short step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iran also spins advanced centrifuges barred by the accord, and its uranium stockpile far exceeds the accord’s limits. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is willing to reenter the deal, though the negotiations continue with U.S. officials not in the room, as in previous rounds of talks since Washington’s withdrawal.

November delivers another hit to sinking consumer confidence

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and concern about the coronavirus, the Conference Board reported.