Entire Bob Dylan catalog acquired by Universal Music

The deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue.”

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday,” Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge said in a prepared statement on Monday.