Dunkin' rolls out Spicy Ghost Pepper doughnut for Halloween

Move over pumpkin spice. Dunkin' has a very spicy doughnut addition to its menu for Halloween.
The Canton, Massachusetts, company announced some festive doughnuts for the holiday, including the new Spicy Ghost Pepper doughnut.
Calling the pastry “deliciously daring,” the limited-time menu item has Dunkin’s usual yeast doughnut in a ring, but it’s topped with strawberry-flavored icing with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper and topped with red-colored sugar.
The spicy doughnut will also be available with a returning item, the spider doughnut. That creepy crawler treat is a yeast doughnut with orange icing. Chocolate icing also tops the doughnut for the spider’s legs, and two white icing dots top a chocolate doughnut hole, which the company calls Munchkins.
It’s not just Dunkin’ with Halloween-themed doughnuts. Krispy Kreme — which has a notable Atlanta location owned by Shaquille O’Neal — has a Halloween dozen that includes some doughnuts modeled after monsters, including a vampire, werewolf and Frankenstein’s creature.
Dunkin’s spicy doughnut will be available at participating locations across the nation until December.