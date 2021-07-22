Dr. Dre ordered to pay more than $3.5M per year in spousal support

The couple also reportedly asked the court to declare them officially single, a request the judge granted.

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020. They had been married for 24 years and have two children together.

Previous reports said Nicole Young had been seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorneys fees, according to reports.

Back in January, the now 56-year-old hip-hop legend told fans on social media that he had suffered an apparent brain aneurysm, from which he has since recovered.

Dre is one of the founders of West Coast rap and is a former member of the World Class Wrecking Cru and later N.W.A. He’s also known for a remarkable solo career that popularized a trademark “G-funk” sound in the 1990s while he worked as a producer for Death Row Records. He is credited with discovering and launching the careers of Snoop Doggy Dogg and Eminem. He also helped produce some of the final tracks ever recorded by late rapper Tupac Shakur.

ArLuther Lee of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.