Dozens recovered from semitruck in Texas in another human smuggling case

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said.

The traffic stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV. The driver of the truck, described only as a 49-year-old, was taken into custody, Salame said.

Last week, more than 90 people were found inside a Southwest Houston, Texas, residence in another case of human smuggling.

Local police said they were initially called to a Chessington Drive residence late Thursday in a case that was originally reported as a kidnapping.

After securing a search warrant, police went inside the home Friday and discovered the victims, all but five of whom are men, huddled inside the two-story home in two different areas, according to KHOU. There were no children present.

“This is definitely more of a smuggling thing and not a trafficking thing,” Assistant Chief D.B. Edwards said, who added the victims were found in basic clothing and not tied up. “It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw.”

Police said those who were found had not eaten in a while, so they provided food and water. Authorities were also concerned some of the victims may be suffering from COVID.