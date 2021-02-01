Double-murder suspect found dead in Tennessee lake

The body of a double-murder suspect was found at the same Tennessee lake where two duck hunters were fatally shot.
The body of David Vowell was recovered and identified Saturday in Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. An autopsy is planned.
The statement said Vowell, 70, was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Zachery Grooms, 25, and Chance Black, 26. The Weakley County residents were shot in a duck blind at the lake Monday.
The Jackson Sun reported a third man who was with Grooms and Black told investigators that Vowell shot the others before driving away, according to Fox 13. A manhunt for the suspect quickly began with Vowell being considered armed and dangerous and warrants were issued for his arrest on two counts of first-degree murder.
However, background checks showed no previous arrest records in Tennessee for Vowell.
Friday, investigators began searching the land, air and water in and around Reelfoot Lake for Vowell. The body was recovered about 3 p.m. Saturday.