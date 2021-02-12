Legal drama enveloping Donald Trump’s defense team hours away from resuming trial

Trump’s historic second impeachment trial shifts Friday to defense lawyers prepared to make a fundamental concession: The Jan. 6 Capitol riot was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say, but the former Republican president had nothing to do with it.

“They haven’t in any way tied it to Trump,” Schoen told reporters near the end of two full days of Democrats’ arguments. Schoen previewed the essence of his argument Tuesday, telling the Senate jurors: “They don’t need to show you movies to show you that the riot happened here. We will stipulate that it happened, and you know all about it.”

In legal filings and in arguments earlier in the week, Trump’s lawyers have made clear their position the people responsible for the riot are the ones who actually stormed the building and who are now being prosecuted by the Justice Department.

House Democrat impeachment managers spent days trying to tie Trump directly to the violence through reconstructions of never-been-seen video footage alongside clips of the president’s months-long urging of his supporters to undo the election results.

Democrats, who wrapped their case Thursday, used the rioters’ own videos and words from Jan. 6 to pin responsibility on Trump. “We were invited here,” said one. “Trump sent us,” said another. “He’ll be happy. We’re fighting for Trump.”

The prosecutors’ goal was to cast Trump not as a bystander but rather as the “inciter in chief” who spent months spreading falsehoods and revving up supporters to challenge the election. In addition to seeking conviction, they also are demanding that he be barred from holding future federal office.

Here’s what to watch for on Friday from Trump’s defense team:

THE ARGUMENTS

Trump’s lawyers plan to argue their client’s innocence on multiple fronts. Their main arguments include that the trial is unconstitutional, that the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol did so on their own accord and that Trump’s rhetoric to supporters was common political speech protected under the First Amendment.

Hoping that brevity will appeal to their restless Senate audience, the lawyers are expected to keep their arguments short. A Trump adviser said Thursday that they are expected to wrap up their defense in less than a day.

Like the House prosecutors, Trump’s lawyers have up to 16 hours over two days to plead their case. Once the defense’s presentation is finished, senators will have time to submit written questions to both sides.

PARTISAN ANGER

Taking a cue from their client, Trump’s lawyers have injected searing criticism of Democrats into their arguments, hoping to convince not only GOP senators but also viewers of the trial around the country that Trump’s second impeachment is fueled by “hatred” of the former president. They are expected to continue with that strategy Friday, calling out Democrats they say similarly incited violence in cities around the country.

Schoen told reporters in the Capitol on Thursday that Democrats’ recounting of the riots on Wednesday — almost 90 minutes of brutal footage that saw the rioters injuring law enforcement and calling for the death of the vice president and the speaker of the House — was “offensive.”

He said he believed Democrats were effectively making the public relive the tragedy in a way that “tears at the American people” and impedes efforts at unity.