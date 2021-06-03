DOJ opens probe into Hunter Biden-linked consulting firm

Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma. But Republicans coming to Trump’s defense after last year’s impeachment trial have encouraged investigations of Hunter Biden’s activities.

Much of the Justice Department’s previous probes were focused on foreign governments’ efforts to influence U.S. politics through covert lobbying operations, Politico said. Much of that enforcement work has focused on Republicans linked to former President Donald Trump, including an active probe of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, a Republican and former mayor of New York City, has not been charged with a crime. He has said all of his activities in Ukraine were conducted on Trump’s behalf. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before Biden was elected president.

This latest Justice Department effort is an indication that firms associated with the Democratic Party may also begin receiving a heightened focus.