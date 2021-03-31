Dems consider moving South Carolina, Nevada ahead of Iowa, New Hampshire

The Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary may take a back seat in 2024 to South Carolina and Nevada, as leading Democrats are reportedly considering making major changes to their electoral calendar.
According to reports in Politico and The Hill, senior party leaders with longtime bonds to President Joe Biden are pushing Nevada and South Carolina to the head of the nominating table. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and former Nevada Sen. — and Senate majority leader — Harry Reid are among those discussing the changes.
After poor showings in the Iowa Democratic caucus and then the New Hampshire primary, Biden’s campaign was revived before February’s South Carolina primary, thanks in part to Clyburn’s endorsement. After winning South Carolina, Biden cruised to solid victories on Super Tuesday and every other Democratic primary, eventually driving every other contender out of the race.
Iowa Democrats became the subject of national ridicule last year when their caucuses experienced major delays in 2020′s first presidential election event.
Democrats in Nevada have introduced legislation to switch their state’s contest from a caucus to a primary, and to make it the nation’s first. Bernie Sanders won the 2020 Nevada caucus, which followed Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders won the New Hampshire primary.
“This last election cycle has demonstrated the net worth of not just Nevada and South Carolina, but the net worth of two of the fastest growing and perhaps, consequential voting blocs in the country, Black and brown voters,” Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright told The Hill.
“After the last cycle, we saw such an increase in participation that it was apparent more people could participate and have their voices heard in a primary versus a caucus,” Nevada House Speaker Jason Frierson told The Hill. “With a caucus process, you spend half a day to a full day that not everyone has the ability to give up a day for.”
“I have a lot of confidence in Nevada. A really, really strong party,” former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told CNN last month. “We have gone to school on the lessons of Iowa. We’re as low-tech as humanly possible while still preserving efficiency.”
Reid told Politico he would be comfortable with South Carolina taking the lead, if necessary. “I’m not going to arm wrestle Jim Clyburn,” Reid said.