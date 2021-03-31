Dems consider moving South Carolina, Nevada ahead of Iowa, New Hampshire

Democrats in Nevada have introduced legislation to switch their state’s contest from a caucus to a primary, and to make it the nation’s first. Bernie Sanders won the 2020 Nevada caucus, which followed Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders won the New Hampshire primary.

“This last election cycle has demonstrated the net worth of not just Nevada and South Carolina, but the net worth of two of the fastest growing and perhaps, consequential voting blocs in the country, Black and brown voters,” Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright told The Hill.

“After the last cycle, we saw such an increase in participation that it was apparent more people could participate and have their voices heard in a primary versus a caucus,” Nevada House Speaker Jason Frierson told The Hill. “With a caucus process, you spend half a day to a full day that not everyone has the ability to give up a day for.”

“I have a lot of confidence in Nevada. A really, really strong party,” former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told CNN last month. “We have gone to school on the lessons of Iowa. We’re as low-tech as humanly possible while still preserving efficiency.”

Reid told Politico he would be comfortable with South Carolina taking the lead, if necessary. “I’m not going to arm wrestle Jim Clyburn,” Reid said.