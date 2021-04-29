Delaware officer injured in attack declared clinically dead

Cpl. Keith Heacook was removed from life support after suffering severe head injuries sustained in the line of duty, according to Police Chief Ivan Barkley.

The Delaware State Police said a 911 call came in about 5:15 Sunday morning, and the caller said one of the occupants — later identified as Randon Wilkerson, 30 — was being disorderly, fighting with other residents of the house and destroying items inside the residence. Another 911 call came in from a neighbor across the street, stating he and his wife had been assaulted by a man. The caller then said the assailant was no longer at his house.