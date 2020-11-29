Dad in killings at family home near Disney World: ‘I wasn’t there’

He made similar claims in the two phone calls to his sister in March and April, suggesting that Megan Todt had tried to kill the children before. “There were multiple attempts, just so you know, multiple attempts in the last ... over a time frame, there’s been attempts,” Todt said.

FBI agents found Todt inside the home in Celebration with the bodies of his family when they arrived to arrest him on a warrant stemming from a health care fraud investigation in Connecticut.

Investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Todt confessed at the time of his arrest to killing Megan, 42; their children, Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4; and the dog, Breezy.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty for Todt, who has been indicted on four counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys have not spoken publicly about Todt’s claim that his wife was the real killer. An email seeking comment was sent to Orange-Osceola public defender Robert Wesley.