Cyclist killed in dispute; shooter dies in police gun battle

“We were able to stop this suspect and keep him from doing anything else today." - Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson

Oliver, 44, died at the scene of the first shooting, authorities said.

Investigators still are trying to figure out what led Murray to kill Oliver, the chief said.

Oliver was an avid cyclist and was riding his bike near his home by Greenville’s Legacy Park when he was killed about 11 a.m. Sunday, Thompson said.

He gave 911 dispatchers Murray’s name before he was shot, Thompson said.

Murray lived about 6 miles from the crime scene.

The chief credited witnesses to the shooting for helping them find Murray quickly by giving officers the tag number of the vehicle he left in, the direction he was driving and a good description of what he looked like.

“We were able to stop this suspect and keep him from doing anything else today,” Thompson said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting by the officers, while Greenville police are investigating the death of the cyclist.

There is body camera footage of the police shooting, and the officers tried to save Murray’s life with first aid after he was shot, Thompson said.