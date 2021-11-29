Cyber Monday sales should be robust, but business cooling

Still, spending on what’s known as Cyber Monday could drop from last year’s level of $10.8 billion as Americans are spreading out their deals more in response to discounting in October by retailers, according to Adobe, which analyzes more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites.

Both Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day online shopping came in below Adobe's prediction. On Black Friday, online sales reached $8.9 billion, down from the $9 billion in 2020, the second largest day of the year. On Thanksgiving Day, online sales reached $5.1 billion, even from the year-ago period.